Walleye Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 130.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,374 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,634 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $8,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TFC Financial Management increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 58.0% during the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 109 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 125 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 91.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $192,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.04, for a total value of $394,861.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,932,774.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $192,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,252,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,715 shares of company stock worth $1,125,226 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.8 %

VRTX stock opened at $312.22 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $307.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $291.09. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $204.11 and a fifty-two week high of $324.75. The firm has a market cap of $80.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.70.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.31. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.62% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $319.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $281.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.33.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

Featured Articles

