Walleye Capital LLC Buys 219,494 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 237.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 311,786 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 219,494 shares during the period. Targa Resources accounts for about 0.5% of Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Walleye Capital LLC owned about 0.14% of Targa Resources worth $18,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veritable L.P. raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 4.4% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,343 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 0.8% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,890 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 21.8% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 1.8% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,420 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 6.6% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,406 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $147,834.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,099,049.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $147,834.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,099,049.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Muraro sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total transaction of $374,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 176,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,262,177.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,512 shares of company stock valued at $4,758,381. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Price Performance

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

TRGP stock opened at $68.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Targa Resources Corp. has a one year low of $47.57 and a one year high of $81.50. The stock has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a PE ratio of 64.74 and a beta of 2.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 132.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TRGP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Targa Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.55.

Targa Resources Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. It engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

