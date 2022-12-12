Walleye Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) by 247.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 197,107 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,443 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC owned 0.07% of Ares Management worth $11,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 72.8% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 74,291 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after purchasing an additional 31,291 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 54.0% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 46,242 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,629,000 after acquiring an additional 16,215 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the second quarter worth $34,748,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Ares Management by 1.3% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 52,419 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ares Management by 377.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. 48.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Insider Activity at Ares Management

In other Ares Management news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 2,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $253,614.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 470,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,971,132.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, General Counsel Aghili Naseem Sagati sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.92, for a total transaction of $1,273,800.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 203,082 shares in the company, valued at $17,245,723.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 2,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $253,614.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 470,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,971,132.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,800,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,706,000 and have sold 1,138,661 shares valued at $90,804,389. 47.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ares Management Stock Performance

Several brokerages have weighed in on ARES. Barclays upped their price target on Ares Management from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ares Management from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Ares Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ares Management from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ares Management in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ares Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.56.

Shares of ARES stock opened at $69.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a PE ratio of 77.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.27. Ares Management Co. has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $86.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $609.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.07 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 14.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 274.16%.

Ares Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.