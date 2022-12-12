Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Stock Position Cut by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lessened its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,447 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WBA. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,582 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 177,708 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,735,000 after purchasing an additional 17,349 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,120.5% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,503,400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $56,979,000 after purchasing an additional 152,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 152,933 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,796,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In related news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $660,977.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,993.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $660,977.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,993.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $414,077.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,121,944.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Cowen upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.46.

NASDAQ WBA opened at $40.43 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.73. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.39 and a 52-week high of $55.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.17 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently 38.40%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

