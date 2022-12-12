W Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

W Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,761 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin makes up about 1.4% of W Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. W Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Schubert & Co grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 53.8% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. 75.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LMT traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $484.23. The company had a trading volume of 9,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,655,387. The company has a 50-day moving average of $459.65 and a 200 day moving average of $434.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $126.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.75. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $333.42 and a 1 year high of $498.95.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.60 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $16.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.69 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 65.16%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.10%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LMT shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $513.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $546.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $522.00 to $506.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $475.29.

In related news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $441.43 per share, with a total value of $250,732.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,448.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

