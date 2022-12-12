VRES (VRS) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $47.16

VRES (VRS) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. One VRES token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00005911 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VRES has a total market cap of $2.50 billion and approximately $47.16 worth of VRES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, VRES has traded 0% lower against the US dollar.

VRES Token Profile

VRES (VRS) is a token. Its launch date was May 29th, 2022. VRES’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. VRES’s official message board is medium.com/@vrshp. VRES’s official Twitter account is @v_carepoint and its Facebook page is accessible here. VRES’s official website is vrs.care.

Buying and Selling VRES

