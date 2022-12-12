Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) PT Set at GBX 110 by Barclays

Barclays set a GBX 110 ($1.34) target price on Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on VOD. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 116 ($1.41) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 100 ($1.22) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 100 ($1.22) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 90 ($1.10) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 120 ($1.46) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 134.18 ($1.64).
Vodafone Group Public Price Performance
Shares of VOD stock opened at GBX 86.75 ($1.06) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 98.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 112.82. Vodafone Group Public has a 12 month low of GBX 84.95 ($1.04) and a 12 month high of GBX 141.60 ($1.73). The company has a market capitalization of £23.78 billion and a PE ratio of 1,445.83.
Vodafone Group Public Announces Dividend
About Vodafone Group Public
Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
Recommended Stories
- Dave & Buster’s Proves Experiential Dining Demand is Strong
- Does Lululemon’s 12% Drop Signal Bad News For Clothing Retailers?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/05 – 12/09
- There Is Fundamental Value In Broadcom, And It Yields 3.35%
- Costco vs Amazon: an end of the year showdown
Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.