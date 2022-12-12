Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) PT Set at GBX 110 by Barclays

Barclays set a GBX 110 ($1.34) target price on Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on VOD. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 116 ($1.41) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 100 ($1.22) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 100 ($1.22) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 90 ($1.10) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 120 ($1.46) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 134.18 ($1.64).

Shares of VOD stock opened at GBX 86.75 ($1.06) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 98.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 112.82. Vodafone Group Public has a 12 month low of GBX 84.95 ($1.04) and a 12 month high of GBX 141.60 ($1.73). The company has a market capitalization of £23.78 billion and a PE ratio of 1,445.83.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 24th will be given a dividend of €0.05 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 24th. Vodafone Group Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently 150.00%.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

