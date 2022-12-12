Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Major Shareholder International Pte Ltd Bbrc Sells 109,968 Shares

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) major shareholder International Pte Ltd Bbrc sold 109,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total value of $5,067,325.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,118,804 shares in the company, valued at $374,114,488.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Down 3.6 %

Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.37. 1,187,827 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,445,054. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.05. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a one year low of $26.14 and a one year high of $65.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Cowen raised their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.73.

Institutional Trading of Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,074,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 37,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 3,360 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 85.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 200,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,840,000 after acquiring an additional 92,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,310,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,276,000 after acquiring an additional 218,162 shares in the last quarter. 96.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

