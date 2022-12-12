Viad (NYSE:VVI) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Viad from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Viad from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Get Viad alerts:

Viad Stock Performance

Viad stock opened at $28.45 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $588.06 million, a P/E ratio of -38.45 and a beta of 1.68. Viad has a fifty-two week low of $25.18 and a fifty-two week high of $46.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viad

Viad Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Viad by 347.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Viad in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Viad by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Viad by 191.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Viad by 211.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 894 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Viad Corp operates as an experiential leisure travel, and live events and marketing services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and Iceland. It operates through two segments, Pursuit and GES. The Pursuit segment offers vertically integrated attractions and hospitality in destinations with a collection of attractions, lodges, and sightseeing tours.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Viad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.