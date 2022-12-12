Viad (NYSE:VVI) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Viad from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Viad from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.
Viad stock opened at $28.45 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $588.06 million, a P/E ratio of -38.45 and a beta of 1.68. Viad has a fifty-two week low of $25.18 and a fifty-two week high of $46.25.
Viad Corp operates as an experiential leisure travel, and live events and marketing services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and Iceland. It operates through two segments, Pursuit and GES. The Pursuit segment offers vertically integrated attractions and hospitality in destinations with a collection of attractions, lodges, and sightseeing tours.
