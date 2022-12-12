Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE) Shares Gap Up to $16.05

Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.05, but opened at $16.66. Veris Residential shares last traded at $16.72, with a volume of 4,770 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VRE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Veris Residential from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Bank of America raised Veris Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Veris Residential to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

Get Veris Residential alerts:

Veris Residential Trading Up 4.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.35 and a beta of 1.20.

Insider Transactions at Veris Residential

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Veris Residential news, Director A. Akiva Katz purchased 325,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.51 per share, with a total value of $3,740,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,530,436 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $52,145,318.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mahbod Nia bought 79,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.52 per share, with a total value of $916,761.60. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,633.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 630,791 shares of company stock worth $7,231,749. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRE. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Veris Residential during the second quarter worth $70,860,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Veris Residential during the second quarter worth about $64,576,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veris Residential in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,654,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Veris Residential during the 2nd quarter valued at $20,677,000. Finally, Rush Island Management LP bought a new position in Veris Residential during the second quarter worth about $18,189,000. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Veris Residential Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally- and socially-conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires, and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today's residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.

Featured Articles

