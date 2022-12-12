Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE) Shares Gap Up to $16.05

Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.05, but opened at $16.66. Veris Residential shares last traded at $16.72, with a volume of 4,770 shares traded.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have recently commented on VRE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Veris Residential from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Bank of America raised Veris Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Veris Residential to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th.
Veris Residential Trading Up 4.0 %
The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.35 and a beta of 1.20.
Insider Transactions at Veris Residential
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRE. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Veris Residential during the second quarter worth $70,860,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Veris Residential during the second quarter worth about $64,576,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veris Residential in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,654,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Veris Residential during the 2nd quarter valued at $20,677,000. Finally, Rush Island Management LP bought a new position in Veris Residential during the second quarter worth about $18,189,000. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.
Veris Residential Company Profile
Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally- and socially-conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires, and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today's residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.
Featured Articles
