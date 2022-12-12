Venus Price Hits $4.46 (XVS)

Venus (XVS) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. One Venus token can currently be bought for approximately $4.46 or 0.00025956 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Venus has a market cap of $54.30 million and $5.82 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Venus has traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Venus Token Profile

Venus’ genesis date was September 28th, 2020. Venus’ total supply is 29,745,110 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,170,524 tokens. Venus’ official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Venus is venus.io. The official message board for Venus is community.venus.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain.Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin.TelegramWhitepaper”

