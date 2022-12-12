Velas (VLX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $546,244.11

Velas (VLX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 12th. Velas has a total market cap of $60.22 million and $546,244.11 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Velas coin can now be purchased for $0.0252 or 0.00000148 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Velas has traded 8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00074845 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00055720 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001265 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00009370 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00024466 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001492 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00005116 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,387,772,021 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Velas is velas.com. The official message board for Velas is medium.com/velasblockchain. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

