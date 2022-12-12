Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $10.07

Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.07 and last traded at $10.05, with a volume of 4271 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.04.

Vector Acquisition Co. II Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.98 and its 200 day moving average is $9.89.

Institutional Trading of Vector Acquisition Co. II

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,587,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vector Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter valued at $1,219,000. Piper Sandler & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter valued at $165,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter worth $2,555,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II by 152.9% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 165,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. 96.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vector Acquisition Co. II Company Profile

Vector Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

