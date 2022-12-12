Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM) Sets New 52-Week High at $20.16

Shares of Vecima Networks Inc. (TSE:VCM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$20.16 and last traded at C$20.00, with a volume of 2566 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$19.17.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages recently commented on VCM. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Vecima Networks from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Vecima Networks from C$23.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th.
Vecima Networks Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of C$462.24 million and a P/E ratio of 25.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$17.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$17.14.
Vecima Networks Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 24th. Vecima Networks’s dividend payout ratio is 28.95%.
About Vecima Networks
Vecima Networks Inc engages in the development of integrated hardware and software solutions for broadband access, content delivery, and telematics. The company operates through three segments: Video and Broadband Solutions, Content Delivery and Storage, and Telematics. The Video and Broadband Solutions segment offers platforms that process data from the cable network and deliver high-speed internet connectivity to homes over cable and fiber, as well as adapt video services.
Read More
- What To Expect From The Q4 Earnings Reporting Season
- Two Blue Chip Health Companies The Institutions Are Buying
- Here’s What to Expect for the S&P 500 in 2023
- Can Bilibili be the Chinese Version of YouTube?
- Can Cano Health Recover From the Recent Sell-Off?
Receive News & Ratings for Vecima Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vecima Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.