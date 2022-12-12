Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) Short Interest Up 416.3% in November

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 987,600 shares, an increase of 416.3% from the November 15th total of 191,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Vascular Biogenics Trading Up 1.1 %

VBLT opened at $0.13 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.59. Vascular Biogenics has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $2.26.

Institutional Trading of Vascular Biogenics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VBLT. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the third quarter worth about $66,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. boosted its position in Vascular Biogenics by 239.0% during the 3rd quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 400,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 282,000 shares in the last quarter. Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in Vascular Biogenics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, DLD Asset Management LP boosted its position in Vascular Biogenics by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. DLD Asset Management LP now owns 550,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. 8.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vascular Biogenics Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Vascular Biogenics in a report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.17.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases in Israel and the United States. Its programs are based on its vascular targeting system, a gene-based technology targeting newly formed blood vessels; and monocyte targeting technology, an antibody-based technology that enables specifically inhibit monocyte migration for immune-inflammatory applications.

