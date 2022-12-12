Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Shares Up 7.1%

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.77 and last traded at $22.74. 19,625 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,263,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on VRNS. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup cut shares of Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $36.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $53.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.31.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Varonis Systems Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.64 and its 200-day moving average is $27.09. The company has a quick ratio of 4.38, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Varonis Systems

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Varonis Systems news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total transaction of $41,265.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 73,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,033,264.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP James O’boyle acquired 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.72 per share, with a total value of $1,003,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 428,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,172,696.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total transaction of $41,265.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,264.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders bought 75,935 shares of company stock worth $1,281,997 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRNS. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 27.9% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,523,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,068,000 after buying an additional 987,362 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Varonis Systems by 2,016.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 956,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,375,000 after purchasing an additional 911,611 shares in the last quarter. Tremblant Capital Group raised its position in Varonis Systems by 32.0% in the third quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 3,185,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,485,000 after purchasing an additional 772,318 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Varonis Systems in the third quarter worth about $16,429,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Varonis Systems by 607.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 603,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,992,000 after purchasing an additional 517,819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

About Varonis Systems

(Get Rating)

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.