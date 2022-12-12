Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Shares Up 7.1%

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.77 and last traded at $22.74. 19,625 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,263,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.23.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have issued reports on VRNS. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup cut shares of Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $36.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $53.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.31.
Varonis Systems Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.64 and its 200-day moving average is $27.09. The company has a quick ratio of 4.38, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.
Insider Buying and Selling at Varonis Systems
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRNS. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 27.9% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,523,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,068,000 after buying an additional 987,362 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Varonis Systems by 2,016.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 956,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,375,000 after purchasing an additional 911,611 shares in the last quarter. Tremblant Capital Group raised its position in Varonis Systems by 32.0% in the third quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 3,185,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,485,000 after purchasing an additional 772,318 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Varonis Systems in the third quarter worth about $16,429,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Varonis Systems by 607.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 603,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,992,000 after purchasing an additional 517,819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.18% of the company’s stock.
About Varonis Systems
Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.
See Also
