Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 18,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,240,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 13,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VB traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $187.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 891 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,038. The company has a fifty day moving average of $185.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.93. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $168.65 and a twelve month high of $229.60.

