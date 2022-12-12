Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund (NASDAQ:VMBS) Short Interest Down 69.6% in November

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 280,600 shares, a decline of 69.6% from the November 15th total of 923,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,257,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 6,535 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after buying an additional 10,551 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 1,386,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,465,000 after buying an additional 21,082 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $4,337,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $8,903,000.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.21. The stock had a trading volume of 17,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,263,781. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.70. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund has a twelve month low of $43.33 and a twelve month high of $53.02.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a $0.096 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

