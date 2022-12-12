Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGIT) Short Interest Up 251.4% in November

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGIT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 915,400 shares, an increase of 251.4% from the November 15th total of 260,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,826,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund Price Performance
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $59.10. 27,371 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,368,322. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund has a 52-week low of $57.08 and a 52-week high of $67.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.83.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.088 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund
About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund
Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
