Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGIT) Short Interest Up 251.4% in November

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGIT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 915,400 shares, an increase of 251.4% from the November 15th total of 260,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,826,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund Price Performance

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $59.10. 27,371 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,368,322. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund has a 52-week low of $57.08 and a 52-week high of $67.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.83.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.088 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,934,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,265,000 after purchasing an additional 200,042 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,210,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,808,000 after acquiring an additional 652,755 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund by 6,383.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,609,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,789,000 after acquiring an additional 4,538,552 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $268,722,000. Finally, Jordan Park Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund by 817.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC now owns 2,891,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,628,000 after buying an additional 2,576,644 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

