Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Acquired by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up 0.9% of SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $5,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 108.6% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 8,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 4,497 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 340.7% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 10,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 8,235 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 22,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after buying an additional 5,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peachtree Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 762.9% in the 1st quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,075,000 after buying an additional 24,222 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $109.90 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.89 and its 200-day moving average is $104.96. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $94.59 and a 1 year high of $115.66.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.