Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 293,065 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,078 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 7.2% of Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $11,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,045,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 923.4% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 26.5% in the second quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 516,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,053,000 after purchasing an additional 108,178 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,319.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 27,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 34.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,983,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,400 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

VEA stock opened at $43.06 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.90. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.42 and a 1 year high of $51.92.

