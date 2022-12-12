Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Bought by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 51.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 71,773 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,511 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $3,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 21,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 91.2% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 6,517 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 236,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,638,000 after buying an additional 3,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at about $452,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.27. The company had a trading volume of 69,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,274,175. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $43.06 and a 1 year high of $62.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.43.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

