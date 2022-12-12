Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Bought by SMI Advisory Services LLC

SMI Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF makes up 1.9% of SMI Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. SMI Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $5,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. City State Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 40.7% in the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 29,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 12,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 54,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,093,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

VXF traded down $1.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $136.41. 6,079 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,017. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $123.74 and a 1 year high of $185.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $135.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.60.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Further Reading

