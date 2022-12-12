Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Acquired by W Advisors LLC

W Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,904 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of W Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. W Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,185,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,261,000 after acquiring an additional 344,832 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,942,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,707,000 after purchasing an additional 224,856 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,935,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,478,000 after purchasing an additional 27,942 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,827,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,619,000 after buying an additional 285,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,377,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,504,000 after buying an additional 76,019 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.68 on Monday, reaching $155.56. The company had a trading volume of 18,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,718,010. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $148.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.16. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $132.64 and a twelve month high of $172.87.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

