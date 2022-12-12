Vanadiumcorp Resource (CVE:VRB) Trading Up 26.3%

Shares of Vanadiumcorp Resource Inc (CVE:VRB – Get Rating) shot up 26.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 68,787 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 98% from the average session volume of 34,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Vanadiumcorp Resource Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.09.

About Vanadiumcorp Resource

VanadiumCorp has developed a new technology to produce reusable vanadium electrolyte directly and sustainably from virtually any source for perpetual use in vanadium batteries. Jointly developed with Electrochem Technologies and Materials Inc “VEPT” eliminates the carbon footprint and high cost associated with global vanadium supply.

