Valley National Bancorp Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NASDAQ:VLY)

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

Valley National Bancorp has a payout ratio of 29.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Valley National Bancorp to earn $1.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.3%.

Valley National Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of VLY stock opened at $11.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.94. Valley National Bancorp has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $15.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valley National Bancorp

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Valley National Bancorp to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Hovde Group lowered their price target on Valley National Bancorp to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VLY. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 153.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,869,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,476,000 after acquiring an additional 5,374,624 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,600,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051,696 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,628,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534,805 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,495,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,545,000 after acquiring an additional 928,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,022,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,462,000 after acquiring an additional 861,512 shares in the last quarter. 68.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

