V.F. (VFC) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for V.F. (NYSE: VFC):

12/6/2022 – V.F. had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $45.00 to $36.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/6/2022 – V.F. had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $30.00 to $29.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/5/2022 – V.F. was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $36.00.

12/1/2022 – V.F. had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $40.00 to $42.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/29/2022 – V.F. had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $29.00 to $27.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

11/4/2022 – V.F. was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/27/2022 – V.F. was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock.

10/27/2022 – V.F. had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $30.00 to $26.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/27/2022 – V.F. had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $45.00 to $36.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/27/2022 – V.F. had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $50.00 to $45.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/27/2022 – V.F. had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $33.00 to $29.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

10/27/2022 – V.F. was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/27/2022 – V.F. had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $35.00 to $28.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/27/2022 – V.F. had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $35.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/27/2022 – V.F. had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim to $48.00.

10/27/2022 – V.F. had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $35.00 to $29.00.

10/27/2022 – V.F. had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $45.00 to $40.00.

10/13/2022 – V.F. had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $35.00 to $30.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

V.F. Stock Performance

V.F. stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.09. 562,020 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,137,778. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.39. V.F. Co. has a 1 year low of $26.46 and a 1 year high of $77.32.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.01). V.F. had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.26%. This is an increase from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 185.19%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 235.7% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 574 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 981.4% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 465 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 389.7% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

