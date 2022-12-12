USDX [Kava] (USDX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $272,229.20

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 12th. In the last seven days, USDX [Kava] has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar. USDX [Kava] has a total market capitalization of $96.66 million and approximately $272,229.20 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDX [Kava] token can currently be bought for approximately $0.87 or 0.00005041 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,187.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $106.44 or 0.00619299 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.46 or 0.00270292 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00050614 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00056208 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001262 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000011 BTC.

USDX [Kava] Profile

USDX [Kava] (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 tokens. USDX [Kava]’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. The official website for USDX [Kava] is kava.io. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform.

USDX [Kava] Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX [Kava] (USDX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. USDX [Kava] has a current supply of 107,526,703 with 111,567,264 in circulation. The last known price of USDX [Kava] is 0.89186229 USD and is down -0.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $263,177.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kava.io.”

