USD Coin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $2.39 Billion (USDC)

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. One USD Coin token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00005819 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, USD Coin has traded up 0% against the dollar. USD Coin has a market cap of $42.53 billion and approximately $2.39 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002042 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000282 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000349 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $911.99 or 0.05316257 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.93 or 0.00512558 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000251 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,209.78 or 0.30369312 BTC.
USD Coin Profile
USD Coin launched on October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 42,521,893,180 tokens. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for USD Coin is medium.com/centre-blog. The official website for USD Coin is www.centre.io/usdc.
USD Coin Token Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USD Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USD Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
