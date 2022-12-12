United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Price Target Cut to $50.00

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at UBS Group to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.42% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on UNFI. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on United Natural Foods from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on United Natural Foods from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on United Natural Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on United Natural Foods from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on United Natural Foods from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

United Natural Foods Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of UNFI stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.24. 8,069 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,204. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.04. United Natural Foods has a twelve month low of $32.90 and a twelve month high of $54.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.85.

United Natural Foods ( NYSE:UNFI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.33 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 0.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Natural Foods announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 27th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Natural Foods news, CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. acquired 2,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.98 per share, for a total transaction of $99,629.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,763 shares in the company, valued at $1,928,806.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Natural Foods

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNFI. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in United Natural Foods in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in United Natural Foods by 163.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in United Natural Foods by 307.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in United Natural Foods by 28.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in United Natural Foods in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

Featured Stories

