Under Armour (NYSE:UA) Shares Gap Up to $8.36

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.36, but opened at $8.63. Under Armour shares last traded at $8.65, with a volume of 20,549 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.67.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Under Armour Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.84.

Institutional Trading of Under Armour

Under Armour ( NYSE:UA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Under Armour in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Under Armour by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 517.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Under Armour by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 7,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. 35.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Under Armour

(Get Rating)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.