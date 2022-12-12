UBS Group Reiterates €154.00 Price Target for Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX)

UBS Group set a €154.00 ($162.11) price objective on Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

AFX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €135.00 ($142.11) price target on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €195.00 ($205.26) price objective on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €167.00 ($175.79) price objective on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

Carl Zeiss Meditec Trading Down 3.2 %

ETR:AFX opened at €121.65 ($128.05) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €122.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €123.55. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 12 month low of €101.75 ($107.11) and a 12 month high of €188.50 ($198.42).

Carl Zeiss Meditec Company Profile

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers products and solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of eye diseases; and systems and consumables for cataract, retinal, and refractive surgeries.

