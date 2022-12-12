Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TPB. Barclays lowered shares of Turning Point Brands from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Turning Point Brands to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Turning Point Brands Price Performance

Shares of TPB opened at $21.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.82 million, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.55 and its 200-day moving average is $24.28. Turning Point Brands has a fifty-two week low of $18.81 and a fifty-two week high of $38.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 6.11 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Turning Point Brands Dividend Announcement

Turning Point Brands ( NYSE:TPB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $107.80 million for the quarter. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 42.74%. Equities analysts forecast that Turning Point Brands will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Turning Point Brands’s payout ratio is 11.88%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Turning Point Brands

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPB. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Turning Point Brands during the third quarter worth about $14,231,000. Repertoire Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 256.5% in the 3rd quarter. Repertoire Partners LP now owns 675,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,332,000 after purchasing an additional 485,714 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 484.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 338,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,185,000 after purchasing an additional 280,612 shares in the last quarter. Mangrove Partners boosted its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 790,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,792,000 after purchasing an additional 155,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Standard LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,188,000. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Turning Point Brands

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and NewGen Products. The Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products under the Zig-Zag brand.

Featured Stories

