TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.45-$3.61 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.40 billion-$2.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.41 billion. TTEC also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.66-$0.82 EPS.

TTEC Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ TTEC opened at $45.94 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. TTEC has a 12 month low of $39.50 and a 12 month high of $95.19.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.10. TTEC had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 4.56%. The firm had revenue of $592.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.16 million. Research analysts forecast that TTEC will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

TTEC Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.2%. This is a boost from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. TTEC’s payout ratio is presently 44.83%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut TTEC from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on TTEC from $73.00 to $59.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com cut TTEC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on TTEC to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on TTEC from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TTEC

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of TTEC by 61.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 576 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in TTEC by 702.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in TTEC by 147.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in TTEC by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in TTEC by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

TTEC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

See Also

