TSS, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSSI) Short Interest Up 277.8% in November

TSS, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSSI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 277.8% from the November 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

TSS Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:TSSI traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,995. TSS has a 12-month low of $0.33 and a 12-month high of $0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.40 million, a P/E ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.61 and a 200-day moving average of $0.54.

TSS Company Profile

TSS, Inc provides services for the planning, design, deployment, maintenance, and refurbishment of end-user and enterprise systems, including the mission-critical facilities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Facilities and Systems Integration. It offers a single source solution for enabling technologies in data centers, operations centers, network facilities, server rooms, security operations centers, communications facilities, and the infrastructure systems.

