Trust Wallet Token Tops 24 Hour Volume of $166.46 Million (TWT)

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. One Trust Wallet Token token can now be purchased for approximately $2.35 or 0.00013689 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Trust Wallet Token has a total market cap of $978.67 million and approximately $166.46 million worth of Trust Wallet Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Trust Wallet Token has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $279.78 or 0.01630645 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00026865 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00000554 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00033472 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $303.49 or 0.01768847 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001361 BTC.

About Trust Wallet Token

Trust Wallet Token is a token. It was first traded on February 29th, 2020. Trust Wallet Token’s total supply is 999,668,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 416,649,900 tokens. The Reddit community for Trust Wallet Token is https://reddit.com/r/trustwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Trust Wallet Token’s official Twitter account is @trustwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Trust Wallet Token is trustwallet.com/blog. The official website for Trust Wallet Token is trustwallet.com.

Trust Wallet Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Trust Wallet is an iOS (Open Source) and Android (Closed Source) wallet for Ethereum and other Ethereum-based tokens. The Trust Wallet keeps your private keys stored locally and features an open-source and audited code. It also features a decentralized exchange provided by the Kyber Network (Q2 2018). On the 8th of February, Trust wallet team decided to move the Trust Wallet app for Android into closed source development due to security reasons. It supports 14 crypto-currencies, to see the full list click here.Trust Wallet was acquired by Binance in July 2018, and it will natively support Binance DEX and Binance Chain in Q1 2019, it also supports ETC/POA DApps and will soon add support for Tron DApps.Trust Wallet Token is the native token from Trust Wallet.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trust Wallet Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trust Wallet Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Trust Wallet Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

