Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Sells 88 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH decreased its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,332 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for approximately 1.6% of Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Danaher were worth $9,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor OS LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 0.6% during the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 6,253 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 3.2% during the second quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 2.5% during the second quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Rosenbaum Jay D. grew its holdings in Danaher by 1.1% during the second quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 3,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 2.2% during the second quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of DHR stock opened at $269.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $196.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $260.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $266.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.78. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $233.71 and a fifty-two week high of $331.23.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 21.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 11.05%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total transaction of $5,201,823.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,634 shares in the company, valued at $8,141,052.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total transaction of $126,465.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 107,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,097,655.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total value of $5,201,823.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,141,052.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,038 shares of company stock worth $10,550,749 over the last quarter. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Danaher in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Benchmark downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.17.

Danaher Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.