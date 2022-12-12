Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Sells 463 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lowered its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 463 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rock Creek Group LP lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 269.7% during the 1st quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 84.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DD opened at $68.89 on Monday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.52 and a twelve month high of $85.16. The company has a market cap of $34.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.46%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.64.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

