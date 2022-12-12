Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Sells 246 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $3,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $868,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 18,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 32,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 17,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 46.6% in the second quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 6,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the period.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $97.33 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.63. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $86.40 and a 12-month high of $117.35.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

