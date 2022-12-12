Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Sells 1,606 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH trimmed its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,606 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KEY. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,154,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,836,000 after buying an additional 11,472 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 129.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 419,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,400,000 after purchasing an additional 236,645 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 29,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp in the 1st quarter worth $463,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 126,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 18,913 shares during the period. 83.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at KeyCorp

In other KeyCorp news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $91,468.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,128,205.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Stock Up 1.4 %

KEY stock opened at $17.42 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.93. The firm has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $15.26 and a 1-year high of $27.17.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.03). KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 26.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

KeyCorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 28th. This is an increase from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KEY shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on KeyCorp to $16.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. TheStreet raised shares of KeyCorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.64.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

