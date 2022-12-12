Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Purchases 5,475 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,475 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FITB. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 172.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $32.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.20. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $30.92 and a 52-week high of $50.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.87.

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 27.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 10,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total value of $365,073.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,486,535.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Timothy Spence bought 7,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.29 per share, for a total transaction of $250,667.27. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,246,424.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 10,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total transaction of $365,073.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,486,535.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.43.

Fifth Third is a bank that's as long on innovation as it is on history. Since 1858, we've been helping individuals, families, businesses and communities grow through smart financial services that improve lives. Our list of firsts is extensive, and it's one that continues to expand as we explore the intersection of tech-driven innovation, dedicated people, and focused community impact.

