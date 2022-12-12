Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Increases Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,735 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 45,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $590,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Continental Investors Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 5,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 25,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $395.98 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $385.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $393.31. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

