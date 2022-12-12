Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Increases Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ETN. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Eaton by 4,183.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 11,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 10,876 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Eaton by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 21,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Eaton by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $158.28 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $152.38 and its 200-day moving average is $143.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $122.50 and a 12-month high of $173.68.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 11.36%. Equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 56.64%.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In related news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total transaction of $4,273,742.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,381,684.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Eaton from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Eaton from $160.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Eaton from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Eaton from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eaton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.67.

Eaton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.