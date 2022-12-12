Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Has $8.33 Million Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH decreased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and accounts for approximately 1.5% of Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $8,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 344.2% in the second quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,014,000 after purchasing an additional 9,592 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.4% in the second quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 9.0% in the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at $5,828,000. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock opened at $360.99 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $352.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $327.53. The company has a market cap of $343.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $231.87 and a 1 year high of $375.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 58.86%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $436.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $341.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.71.

In other news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny bought 29,992,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $374,908,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny bought 29,992,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $374,908,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total value of $214,006.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,950 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,298.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 620,386 shares of company stock valued at $212,234,083 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

