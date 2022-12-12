Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Has $2.11 Million Stock Position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH trimmed its position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,832 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $2,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BAX. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 500.0% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the second quarter worth $43,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 29.2% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Baxter International during the second quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Baxter International by 89.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,019 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baxter International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BAX opened at $52.38 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Baxter International Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.83 and a 12-month high of $89.70.

Baxter International Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -24.58%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BAX shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Baxter International from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Baxter International from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.20.

About Baxter International

(Get Rating)

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

