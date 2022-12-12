Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Has $1.53 Million Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,970 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $718,000. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 26,614 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,670,000 after acquiring an additional 7,851 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 27,068 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,903,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 450 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.30, for a total transaction of $244,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,736 shares in the company, valued at $4,737,532.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

UNH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Raymond James cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $587.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $596.16.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $539.87 on Monday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $445.73 and a twelve month high of $558.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $529.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $520.20. The company has a market capitalization of $504.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.34. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The firm had revenue of $80.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.01 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

