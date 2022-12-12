Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Has $1.36 Million Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,602 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 52.3% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 55.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Price Performance

International Business Machines stock opened at $147.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.34, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.89. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $115.54 and a 52-week high of $150.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $136.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.95.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.50% and a net margin of 2.08%. The firm had revenue of $14.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 481.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David N. Farr bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other International Business Machines news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total transaction of $445,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,159,083.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Societe Generale lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.40.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Articles

