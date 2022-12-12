Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Decreases Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH decreased its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,238 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up 1.3% of Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $7,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 60.6% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 666.7% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 230 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.48.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

MCD opened at $272.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.26, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $262.69 and a 200 day moving average of $256.01. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $217.68 and a fifty-two week high of $281.67.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.57%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.