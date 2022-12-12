Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Boosts Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 2.6% during the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 11,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 2.2% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 13,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 1.2% during the first quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 25,834 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 0.9% in the second quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 4.2% in the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In related news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 6,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $323,035.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,883,355. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $189,593,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,701,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,061,062.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 6,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $323,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,883,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,486,483 shares of company stock valued at $196,061,819. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Schlumberger Stock Down 5.9 %

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $46.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.33 and a 200 day moving average of $42.00. The firm has a market cap of $66.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.85. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $27.65 and a 1 year high of $56.04.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Schlumberger had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SLB shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.85.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

See Also

