Truist Financial Trims Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Target Price to $38.00

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Truist Financial from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Live Oak Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.25.

Live Oak Bancshares Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:LOB opened at $31.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.49. Live Oak Bancshares has a 12-month low of $28.28 and a 12-month high of $92.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.77.

Live Oak Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Live Oak Bancshares ( NASDAQ:LOB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.51. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 31.34%. The firm had revenue of $141.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.63 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 28th. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is 2.64%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Live Oak Bancshares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 49.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Live Oak Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Live Oak Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in Live Oak Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

